Or Copy this URL to Share

STEINHARDT--Jerry. Died suddenly yet peacefully May 10 in Boca Raton, FL of a heart attack at age of 69. Loving husband of Eileen for 42-plus years, proud father of Michael and Robert, doting grandpa of Brooklyn, Audrey, Charlotte and Linndon, and treasured brother of David. He will be sorely missed.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store