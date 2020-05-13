STILLER--Jerry. The Partners and Principals of Janover LLC mourn the passing of our client of over 35 years and beloved friend, Jerry Stiller. He enjoyed a career in both drama and comedy that began with his beloved wife and partner, Anne Meara, to whom he was married to for over 50 years. Our heartfelt condolences to his daughter Amy, his son Ben, their entire family and friends, and to his legions of fans to whom he brought much laughter and joy.





