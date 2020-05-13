JERRY STILLER
1927 - 2020
STILLER--Jerry. The Partners and Principals of Janover LLC mourn the passing of our client of over 35 years and beloved friend, Jerry Stiller. He enjoyed a career in both drama and comedy that began with his beloved wife and partner, Anne Meara, to whom he was married to for over 50 years. Our heartfelt condolences to his daughter Amy, his son Ben, their entire family and friends, and to his legions of fans to whom he brought much laughter and joy.


Published in New York Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
I am so truly saddened by the loss of Jerry Stiller. I loved his comedy and acting style. I was so tickled by his Seinfeld and King of Queens characters. My heartfelt condolences go to his son and daughter, as well as his dear family and friends. May your cherished memories console you and may the Father of tender mercies be with you all.
Sonya
May 13, 2020
Loved that guy. He always made me laugh. We need more like him
May 13, 2020
Jerry was a great comedian and actor. Sincere condolences to Ann and his family.
Yvonne
May 13, 2020
I enjoyed watching Jerry and Anne my whole life. They were so funny and so sweet. Jerry on Seinfeld was absolutely fabulous. He will be greatly missed by everyone. I'm so sorry that he's gone.
Dale Linda Dunn
May 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. As a huge fan of Jerry and the legendary characters he played, I am deeply saddened by the loss. I pray Arthur Spooner is in the midst of his exercise routine in Heaven as Hello Mother/Hello Father plays in the distance.
A true comedic legend, he will be missed. May he rest in peace.
May 13, 2020
I grew up watching Frank Constanza and Arthur Spooner he was so funny. He brought laughter to our family and he will be greatly missed . Will be praying for the Stiller family through their loss, RIP Jerry Stiller Serenity Now!
David Arias
Friend
May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020
To the Family of Mr. Stiller: Prayers and Thoughts are with you all at this difficult time. God Bless You Sir.
Diana Clendenin
May 12, 2020
Such a legend and and a master of his craft. He will be missed by all his fans and everyone that knew him. Rest In Peace Mr. Stiller and thank you. My sincere sympathy to the Stiller family
George Schifano
May 12, 2020
Thank You for the Memories, Wonderful Actor, Wonderful Human Being! Sadly Missed but will Always Remembered! ♥
Joseph and Carmela Gombosa
May 12, 2020
Watching you in Seinfeld and King of Queens always makes me laugh, no matter how many times I had seen it. You will truly be missed. One last standing ovation . Rest In Peace Jerry.
Matt
May 12, 2020
Condolences to the Family. There will be a chair and place setting at our table this coming Festivus in honor of Jerry Stiller.
Rey Criollo
May 12, 2020
To my favorite old man ever. We will miss you very much. I loved you as Arthur Spooner. Thank you for all the laughs an great memories.
James Cabral
Friend
May 12, 2020
I enjoy watching Jerry every day, now he's
in a beautiful place. I'm always happy when
I see the two extremely successful shows he was
on, especially when his wife was on. I'm Sorry for your loss. Nobody can yell better!
May 12, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Jerry Stiller. We watched him growing up with this wife Mira. Now they are both in heaven. RIP Jerry we will miss you and thank you for the laughter you brought in our lives.
Terri and Jim Zezza
Friend
May 12, 2020
My son went to a play in the city and Jerry Stiller was in the seat next to him. It wasnt a fan and a celebrity, it was two New Yorkers who happened to be seated randomly next to each other enjoying a play. Only in New York.
Joyce Calo
Friend
May 12, 2020
A true actor and legend he was - it's almost as if you could relate to him being your father- I'm now currently watching reruns makes me feel like hes still with us. Rest in Peace Jerry you most certainly will never be forgotten - my sympathies and prayers go to Amy and Ben and his grand kids- god bless you all.
Edel fearon
Friend
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
Jerry Stiller you were my top favorite comedians of all times. Jerry and Anne and Ben always made me laugh so hard. Every night before bed time I would tune in king of queens and let me tell you Arthur spoon was super hilarious. We will miss you Jerry and now you and Anne are back together in heaven continuing to be the best comedian of all times. Rest In Peace Jerry Stiller.
May 12, 2020
Big fan, always made me laugh. You will be missed.
Crosby Bill
Friend
May 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
kevin madsen
May 12, 2020
RIP my DEAR Friend you will always be missed I loved your shows.
lorrainemata67@gmail.co Mata. Lorraine
Friend
May 12, 2020
Thank you for YEARS of laughter. R.I.P. Rocky and Linda-Fan Scirocco
Rocky Scirocco
Friend
May 12, 2020
Amy & Ben-believe that-your parents are together again. They were the BEST that comedy had to offer. As a long time fan of theirs, I know that they are now entertaining everyone in Heaven. May you find some comfort in these loving messages. SERENITY NOW Jane M.
May 12, 2020
To Ben, Amy and families:

It's a sad day as someone we thought would never leave us, has I remember seeing your Mom & Dad on "Ed Sullivan" over 50 years ago. Your father was a great actor, making me laugh every time. RIP Frank Costanza.
Dave Mann
May 12, 2020
Jerry was the greatest Ben...he was a total riot! Our thoughts are with you at this sad time!
Jack Siegel
Friend
May 12, 2020
I have enjoyed the talent of your whole family for many years. May your family be loved and comforted, thank you for the many fond memories.
Walker
May 12, 2020
During this time of self distancing and pandemic I am watching the reruns of King of Queens. "Arthur Spooner" lifts my spirits and I find myself laughing.
May Jerry Stiller rest in peace.
Tom and Annamarie Ballas
May 12, 2020
i am very sorry to learn of the death of your father. He was such a funny man. I still watch reruns of of King of Queens and Seinfeld. Keep the resurrection hope close to your hearts.
Karen
May 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Danielle Kolick
May 12, 2020
My condolences go out to the Jerry Stiller family.
He will be missed by many.
Taylor
May 12, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Stiller family. Jerry was one of the funniest men on the planet. Thanking God for this comedic genius and for reruns.
The Alcantara's
May 12, 2020
Thoughts, prayers & deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & associates of Jerry Stiller. I have enjoyed his comedy through the years beginning with the ED SULLIVAN SHOW when he made us laugh at his antics with his equally funny wife, Anne Meara. He was hysterically funny on SEINFELD, as well. Although Jerry is gone, his legacy will live on through his body of work. May he rest in eternal peace and may his memory be for a blessing.
Nancy Woodwell-Freedman
May 12, 2020
May he keep us laughing from heaven.
Stephanie Schell
May 12, 2020
You were a great person in our lifes. Never forget you Sir. Thank you for making us smile.be blessed
Gabriele Parquette
May 12, 2020
Jerry was one of my favorite actor/comedians. I enjoyed every show he was in. I'm really going to miss him. RIP Jerry and thanks for the memories!
Kim Skrzycke
May 12, 2020
I only watched Mr. Stiller on "King of Queens", but I can say I Loved his character. He did that part so Beautifully, and I couldn't imagine anyone else playing that role. My heart goes out to his kids, grandkids, and sister; as well as his many, many friends. You are all in my prayers.
Vicki Collins
May 12, 2020
Karen BORGESON
May 11, 2020
he was a real good actor we watch king and queens alot
jim lisa cinko
Friend
May 11, 2020
Rest in peace best actor my family and me we ever seen is comedy shows we gonna miss you
Acuna Family
May 11, 2020
I grew up watching Jerry and Anne on the Ed Sullivan show. I thought they were so funny even as a kid. So sad the that he has passed. Glad the he and Anne are together again.
Tom Frye
May 11, 2020
This national icon has been in my household for many years. I have enjoyed his talents for all my adult life. Thank you for being just a great artist. May you have peace and your family as well. Matt 25:21
May 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Stiller family, truly sorry for your loss, praying for your family.
May 11, 2020
I'm sorry to hear that the loss of your Dad may he rest in peace he was a wonderful person he will b missed we love you Mr. Stiller may you have peace till we meet again to his family you all have my condolences sincerely yours Karen O'Hara
Karen O'Hara
May 11, 2020
My condolences,to the Stiller FAMILY. I loved watching him and making me laugh and laugh More. He,will be missed. May he R.I.P.
Fred Figatner
Friend
May 11, 2020
I remember him off of king of Queens carries dad he was funny man. Rip. Mr stiller. Peace be to his family you have my condolences God be with you in your time of sorrow there will b another comedian in Heaven. Sincerely yours Karen O'Hara
Karen O'Hara
May 11, 2020
RIP Mr. Stiller. Condolences to the Stiller family. Sure will miss him in the many characters he played. RIP Frank Costanza. God Bless.
Steve Ashley
May 11, 2020
God is a God of all Comfort and he will Comfort the family's..My heartfelt condolences to the family's...
May 11, 2020
Losing Jerry Stiller today was like losing an old friend. He gave us many laughs throughout the years as Arthur Spooner and Frank Costanza. Thanks for the memories, especially Festivus! Rest In Peace - serenity now.
Audrey Helfman
