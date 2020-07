Jerry was a great man who was kind and generous in so many ways. I felt respected and very welcomed by him, and he will be greatly missed by me and so many other people! I love Jerry and am heartbroken about his passing. I look up to him and wish I had more time to spend with him.

I just want to thank Jerry for letting us artists paint his building! We all thought it was so cool that he allowed street artists to paint at his site, and we are grateful for the opportunities he provided.

My heart goes out to his family; I can only imagine the pain they are feeling now. Much love to everyone who knew and cared for the great Jerry Wolkoff.

Tessa Kennedy

Friend