Jerzy Michnick

1928 - 2020

Jerzy "George" Michnick (April 1, 1928 – October 8, 2020) – Beloved husband to Elyane, devoted father to Alain and Mariany, and loving grandfather to Aidan. He rose above many difficult circumstances, including his mother having died when he was born, his father's political activities leaving him to the care of distant relatives, surviving World War II to discover that the majority of his family was killed by the Nazis, and then living under the full weight of communism before leaving Poland in the late 50s. Ultimately found his way to New York, where his only US sponsoring relative died upon his arrival. Still he found a way to raise a thriving family that are eternally in his debt. Despite it all, he was always quick to tell a joke and truly believed in the better angels of our nature.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store