JESSE TAUB

Obituary
TAUB--Jesse, of Melville, NY passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 92. His loved ones included his wife Naomi Taub, his children Richard, Jocelyn, and Suzanne (deceased), and grandson Aaron. A member of the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) and the Archeological Institute of America. He contributed immensely to the fields of electrical engineering, medicine, and social science, alike; but, what he is most remembered for is his dedication and love for his family and friends. The services will be held Monday, August 12th at 1pm at Gutterman's Funeral Home, 8000 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury, NY 11797.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 12, 2019
