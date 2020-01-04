WEISKOPF--Jesse, of Lauderhill, FL, passed peacefully December 29, age 105. Born in New York, NY, he raised his family in New Rochelle. His wife, Janet passed in 1982, and he relocated to Florida, marrying Blanche Miller, who passed 2011. He was preceded in death by the loss of his daughter, Joan, in 2015. WWII Vet, Army Corp of Engineers; and a paint manufacturer. His son, Jay, daughter-in-law, Susan and granddaughters Julia and Sarah mourn his loss. He will be laid to rest Sunday, January 5, 11:30am, Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Flushing, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 4, 2020