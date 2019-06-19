SALZ--Jessica, on June 18, 2019. Sister of Dr. Sanford (Deanne) Salz and Dr. Carole (Dr. Marc) Dichter; Aunt of Richard (Erica) Salz, Harold (Gloria) Dichter and Eric (Leigh-Ann) Dichter. Also survived by six beloved great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Wednesday, 12:45pm precisely at Sinai Chapels, 162-05 Horace Harding Expy., Fresh Meadows, NY. Interment at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks.
Published in The New York Times on June 19, 2019