NORMAN--Jessye. The Board of Directors and staff of the Lupus Research Alliance extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jessye Norman, a true champion and voice for people with lupus. Jessye generously gave of her time and talent as our spokesperson, Board member and advocate for nearly two decades. Her tremendous presence brought great power and heightened impact to the need for research to develop better treatments and ultimately to find a cure for lupus. We will remember Jessye with great fondness and gratitude for her warmth and enormous support.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 2, 2019