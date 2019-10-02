NORMAN--Jessye. The Trustees and staff of The New York Public Library mourn the passing of Jessye Norman, iconic opera singer, activist, and a beloved member of the Library family. Jessye joined the Library's Board of Trustees in 1997 and was a vibrant and enthusiastic champion of our work. We were honored to recognize and celebrate her artistic achievements as a 2018 Library Lion. Jessye's spirit and passion were a source of constant inspiration to all of us at the Library, and to her fans around the globe. She will be dearly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to all her family and friends. Evan R. Chesler, Chairman Samuel C. Butler, Catherine Marron, Marshall Rose, Neil L. Rudenstine, Chairmen Emeriti Anthony W. Marx, President



