NORMAN--Jessye. The Met mourns the loss of Jessye Norman, one of the great sopranos in history. Starting with her Met debut as Cassandre in Berlioz's Les Troyens on Opening Night of the Met's centennial 1983-84 season, Norman sang more than 80 performances with the company, dazzling audiences with her beautiful tone, extraordinary power, and musical sensitivity. A revered Wagnerian, at the Met she was beloved for her interpretations of Elisabeth in Tannhauser, Sieglinde in Die Walkure, and Kundry in Parsifal. Her wide-ranging Met repertoire also included works by Poulenc, Janacek, Bartok, and Schoenberg. She will perhaps be best remembered for her glorious, definitive portrayal of the title role in Strauss's Ariadne auf Naxos. Her friends at the Met will always think of her as a warm colleague who was devoted to the highest artistic standards. Her many telecasts, broadcasts, and recordings assure her legacy remains alive for future generations to enjoy. The Met extends condolences to Ms. Norman's family and friends. Peter Gelb, General Manager Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Music Director



