NORMAN--Jessye. The Board of Trustees and staff of Carnegie Hall celebrate the life of our beloved friend and world-renowned soprano Jessye Norman. A Carnegie Hall Trustee since 2006, Miss Norman made her Carnegie Hall debut on February 23, 1974, with the Boston Symphony Orchestra conducted by Colin Davis. In the decades that followed, she graced our stages with more than 50 incomparable performances, enthralling audiences as both a recitalist and as a soloist with orchestra. She artfully curated Carnegie Hall's 2009 citywide festival, HONOR! A Celebration of the African American Cultural Legacy, and served on the Committee of Honor for our 2014 festival, UBUNTU: Music and Arts of South Africa. Miss Norman's resplendent voice will continue to inspire musicians everywhere and guide those who shared her steadfast belief in the power of music to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. Miss Norman was a cherished member of the Carnegie Hall family and we will miss her greatly. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her entire family and many dear friends. Robert F. Smith, Chairman; Sanford I. Weill, President; Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 2, 2019