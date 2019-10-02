NORMAN--Jessye. The Trustees and Staff of The New York Botanical Garden are deeply moved by the death of our esteemed friend and Trustee, Jessye Norman. It was at the Botanical Garden's annual Antique Garden Furniture Fair in 1994 that Jessye easily persuaded President Gregory Long to let her purchase a staghorn fern he had already bought. The interaction marked the beginning of her relationship with the Garden. Jessye served as a Trustee from 1995 to 2006, as a Distinguished Counsellor from 2006 to 2014, and again as a Trustee from 2014 until her passing. In 2000 Jessye performed a concert at Avery Fisher Hall to benefit the Garden, one of her many contributions to NYBG. It was a grand success for what she fondly called "the people's garden." We extend our sincerest condolences to Jessye's family and friends. J. Barclay Collins II, Chairman Maureen, K. Chilton, Chairman Emerita Carrie Rebora Barratt, President Gregory Long, President Emeritus



