LAMBERT--Jill Meredith, 55 years old, died on March 8th, 2019. Beloved daughter of Audrey and the late Leonard Lambert. Devoted sister of Peter. Cherished friend of Wendy Lobel. Caring niece and cousin to the Hertz and Newman families. Wonderful friend to many. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. In Jill's memory, donations may be made to Stripey's Corner at Ruff House, a non profit animal rescue organization on Long Island, or a .
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019