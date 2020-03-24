ROBERTS--Jill Leda Appleman. Born in 1938, Jill Leda Appleman Roberts passed away on March 20th, 2020. The founder of the Jill Roberts IBD Center, and the Jill Roberts Institute, at the Weill Cornell Medical Center. Mrs. Roberts was an impassioned and hands-on philanthropist, devoted to helping people; ameliorating their pain and suffering. Towards this, she funded trials and research about nutrition, intestinal disorders, epigenetics, and the human microbiome. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Roberts, her four children Jan, David, Samuel, and Daniel Roberts. Her daughters-in-law Deborah Roberts, Danielia Roberts, and Nina Wheeler Roberts, her five grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, Michael, Miranda, and Olivia Roberts, and her sister Susan Unterberg. About death, she would remark "I do not know what will happen, but I know there will be no pain." She rests now, painless, with her parents Nathan and Janet Appleman.



