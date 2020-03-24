Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JILL ROBERTS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERTS--Jill. NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine mourn the passing of our beloved friend and visionary benefactor Jill Roberts. Jill was enthusiastically engaged in our institutions and was a champion of our efforts to drive groundbreaking biomedical discoveries and provide patients with the best care. She was particularly committed to improving the lives of those with inflammatory bowel disease, generously supporting the creation of the Jill Roberts Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, which focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of diseases including Crohn's and colitis, and where she was an active volunteer. Jill's philanthropy also was the catalyst for the Jill Roberts Institute for Research in IBD, which is dedicated to understanding the diseases' cellular, molecular and genetic underpinnings. Jill was a significant supporter of the NewYork-Presbyterian David H. Koch Center and campaigns that modernized and expanded the hospital, as well as patient services. She also graciously endowed two professorships at Weill Cornell Medicine - the Jill Roberts Professorship of Inflammatory Bowel Disease and the Henry R. Erle, M.D.-Roberts Family Professorship in Medicine - and supported scholarships for our medical students; research to improve health equity and diversity; and programs in cancer prevention and pain management. Jill touched the lives of countless people in our community on a daily basis: clinicians she supported through her volunteer efforts; faculty and students, whose research she devotedly read; and our senior administration, with whom she developed strong relationships and provided sage counsel. Our deepest condolences to her husband, William; her children, David, Daniel, Samuel and Jan; and their family and friends. Jerry I. Speyer, Chairman, Board of Trustees Dr. Steven J. Corwin, President and Chief Executive Officer NewYork-Presbyterian Jessica M. Bibliowicz, Chairman, Board of Overseers Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean Weill Cornell Medicine



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2020

