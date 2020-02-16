LOWE--Jillen. Died peacefully on February 13, 2020, age 89. In 1968, after a successful career in advertising and a brief marriage to JFK photographer Jacques Lowe, she helped found and direct Paley & Lowe Gallery, one of the first galleries to open In Manhattan's Soho district, known for exhibiting more female artists than other galleries of the era, including Mary Heilmann, Pat Steir, and Joan Snyder. Big-hearted and free-spirited, she spent her later years painting and writing in the Hudson Valley. She is survived by brother Richard Ahern, sister Susan Ahern, and children, Victoria Allen and Jamie Lowe. Donations to in her name appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020