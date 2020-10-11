DWYER--Jim. The Innocence Project mourns the death of Jim Dwyer, a great writer, an amazing friend, someone who embodied the powerful human drive to right a wrong, and a man who possessed an extraordinary instinct to understand the personal narratives of those whose lives have taken a turn for the worse. Across the world, people who have been exonerated, their loved ones, and those who work to free the wrongly convicted and reform criminal legal systems have lost a remarkably insightful and brilliant champion. As a reporter and columnist at the Daily News, Newsday, and the New York Times, Mr. Dwyer's investigative journalism re-opened decades-old convictions, uncovered unfashionable truths, and led the way to correcting many a miscarriage of justice. He had a remarkable ability to explain complicated scientific processes, the beat reporter's gift to identify the most illuminating small detail in a big event, a wonderful sense of humor, and the eloquence of the Irish poets he so admired. In 2000 he co-authored "Actual Innocence" - a book about the work and clients of the Innocence Project - that was, and continues to be, an important contribution to the larger social movement to reimagine criminal justice. Twenty years ago, he wrote: "The innocent neither count nor are they counted. Every unit of government, from the smallest locality to the U.S. Justice Department, totes crimes, complaints, warrants, arrests, indictments, pleas, dispositions, trials, jury trials, judge trials, verdicts, sentence, paroles, appeals, opinions. Yet not one number is assigned to represent the distinct matter of the innocent person. No one has the job of figuring out what went wrong, or who did wrong. No account is taken of the innocent person, wrongly convicted, ultimately exonerated. The moment has come to do so." Now there are innumerable books, movies, and a whole field of "innocence scholarship" devoted to understanding and preventing wrongful convictions. No writer did more to make this happen than Jim Dwyer. We extend our love and deepest condolence to his wife Cathy, his daughters Maura and Catherine, and his brothers Patrick, Phil, and John. Peter Neufeld, Barry Scheck, Co-founders; Christina Swarns, Executive Director





