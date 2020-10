Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JIM's life story with friends and family

Share JIM's life story with friends and family

FITZGERALD--Jim. April 2, 1926 -- October 24, 2020, served in World War II and was a 2nd Lt. during the Korean War where he was awarded the purple heart. He is survived by his wife Mary, four children and grandson. Much love, RIP.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store