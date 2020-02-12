Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1962 - 2020

Jo Ann Clark, 57, of Allen, Texas, died peacefully on 21 January, 2020 surrounded with love from family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Roland and Susan Clark. She is survived by her children Ryan Clark and Raleigh Patterson, brother Mike Clark, and sister Suzanne Clark. Jo Ann was born on October 31, 1962 at March Air Force Base, California. As a military family, Jo Ann moved around frequently, but grew up in Clarkston, North Carolina, before eventually calling Texas home. Jo Ann had such a big heart and cared for everyone. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. No one can replace a mother's love, but her love carries on in each of us. She will always be remembered and she will always be missed. Per her family's wishes, services will be kept private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Published on NYTimes.com from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020

