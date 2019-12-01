Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOACHIM KIRSTEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIRSTEN--Joachim R. "Kim". Beloved husband of Benigna, loving father of Christopher (Mary Ann), Michelle (Boris), Maria (Michael), Robert (Wendy) and Charles, loving stepfather of Christopher von Mitschke-Collande (Bea) and proud grandfather of nine grandchildren and two great- grandchildren passed away peacefully at home on November 24th in Southampton, NY. He was 88 years old. The only son of Richard Kirsten and Erika Schuette was born in Hamburg, Germany on September 7th, 1931. His family were ship owners and lost 28 ships in WW II. Kim immigrated to the U.S. in the early fifties and started his own successful shipping business in 1952 and Pancontinental Marine in 1963. He was an avid traveller, a passionate lover of opera, music and ballet, and a late golf enthusiast. First and foremost, he was a loving family man who gathered his widespread family for wonderful trips starting with numerous visits to Wyoming in the 90's and subsequently to Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Greece and Germany. There will be a private funeral in Hamburg and a memorial service in his honor will be held next spring in Southampton, NY. The loss to his family and friends is profound.



