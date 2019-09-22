MESSING--Joachim "Jo." The Selman A. Waksman Professor of Molecular Genetics, University Distinguished Professor and director of the Waksman Institute at Rutgers University was 73. Messing made foundational contributions to genetics, genomics and biology. He invented "shotgun" DNA sequencing and empowered the genomic era. His tools helped automate and industrialize DNA sequencing. His work helped globally transform agriculture, medicine and the sciences.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019