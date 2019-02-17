Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOACHIM SCHORR. View Sign

SCHORR--Joachim H. Joachim H. Schorr, Age 89. Devoted husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away on January 29th, 2019, in Boca Raton, Florida. Born in Germany in 1929, his family emigrated to Palestine in 1933 and settled in Tel-Aviv. In 1948, while a freshman at the Technion, the school of engineering in Haifa, the War of Independence broke out and he was enlisted to fight for the establishment of the State of Israel. Joachim emigrated to the US in 1950 where he attended and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. While on a visit to see his family in Israel, he met and married Adina Zlotopolsky in 1963. Joachim and Adina settled in New Jersey where they raised their three children in a Hebrew- speaking home. Joachim pursued a career in residential real estate development and subsequently founded Aspiring Associates Inc., which presently remains a family owned entity. During his leisure time, he loved attending classical concerts and operas, traveling the world, learning about current events, swimming and playing tennis. Joachim's warm, winning smile lit up a room and yet he was extremely humble, soft spoken and kind to all. He had a tenacious work ethic which ultimately enabled him to be a dedicated and generous supporter of educational, Jewish and Israeli organizations. He lived a life of integrity, grateful for what he had been able to accomplish, and valued his family above all else. He will be deeply missed by his wife Adina of 56 years, older sister Yona, children Ora, Lesley and Gil, seven grandchildren and a large, extended family.



