Joan and Richard Raines

Together for nearly 60 years, they died six weeks apart, both in New York City from COVID-19. Dick died April 5 at the age of 88. Joan died May 17 at the age of 81.



Joan was born in New York on February 28, 1939. She graduated from The Lenox School and Bennett College, then interned with Christian Dior in Paris before joining her mother's firm as a designer. She worked her whole adult life while raising two sons, eventually leading the firm her mother founded.



She had an incredible sense of style and elegance. She literally grew up in the fashion business as her mother was celebrated designer Adele Simpson. Making people look and feel good about themselves was in her DNA; a unique trait that she was able to share with many generations - some who were looking for a career in fashion, others who just sought advice and counsel regardless of their vocation. Her navigation skills were on par with Magellan: no matter where she was in the world, she always knew where to go and how to get there. She radiated a confidence of how to live in the world.



Dick was born in Philadelphia on May 30, 1931. He graduated from Milford Academy and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. After marrying Joan in 1961, he joined Adele Simpson Inc., focusing on production and textiles, eventually becoming president of the firm.



He was an avid fan of boxing and its history, rarely missing a match whether it was the highest-profile championship or amateur bout. He was endlessly curious about the world, loved talking to animals, and always sought to help people out in an effort to do what was right - a true champion of the underdog. He loved popular music, especially The Great American Songbook and wasn't shy about bursting into song when least expected.



They treated everyone they met like family. They were always eager for an adventure whether it was travel, dinner plans, the performing arts or entertaining guests at home.



They were both inveterate story tellers, a quality that they bequeathed to their sons. She loved to talk about traveling through Europe with her mother, and he would reminisce with great fondness about growing up in Philadelphia.



Strong as individuals, as a couple they were even stronger. Everyone thought of them as Joan&Dick - as if it were one word. Joan & Dick were the kindest people, devoted friends, and greatest parents and grandparents anyone could wish for. That they will be missed is a testament to how everyone loved them.



They are survived by their sons Roger (Victoria), of New York City, Robert (Kerry), of Danville, California, and grandchildren Alex and Annie.



The family looks forward to a memorial celebration sometime in the future when we can all be together.

