CARTER--Joan Hope. Born on October 12, 1938, died on April 4, 2019. Daughter of the late Harry and Fay Mills, beloved wife of the late Leonard H., devoted mother of Pam Attner (Paul), Alan and Gayle Jo Carter (David Meyers), adored grandmother of Eric and Lindsay Attner, Jess Carter and Ben and Hildy Meyers. A graduate of Brooklyn College, she was a teacher at the Solomon Schechter Academy, Howell, NJ. Her intellect, wit and competitive spirit lives on in her children and grandchildren. Joan never met a New York Times crossword puzzle she couldn't tackle. Services at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ, Sunday, April 7; Memorial Donations, Planned Parenthood of America and WNET-New York Public Media.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN CARTER.
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2019