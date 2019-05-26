CASEY--Joan, MD, FRCP(C), FACP, LLD, 1927-2019. Professor Emerita, Albert Einstein College of Medicine and former attending, Montifiore Hospital. A graduate with the gold medal from Dalhousie Medical School in 1966. She was a Finland fellow at Boston City Hospital and first woman Chief Resident on the Harvard service. Teacher, researcher, practitioner, she was loved by students, colleagues, friends, patients and her extended family - and every dog she ever met. Known for research on AIDS and Lyme Disease and was listed among the Top Hundred Doctors in New York. Sailor, skier, theatre lover, and lifelong Yankee fan. She left New York for her home and family in Nova Scotia ten years ago. The last member of her immediate family, she is survived by nieces Mary Clancy, Martha Casey (Sean Smith); nephews Michael Casey, Patrick Casey (Monica Rodriguez); sister-in-law Margaret Casey, all of Halifax, NS; nephew William Casey Ladner, BC. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's research or the ASPCA.
Published in The New York Times on May 26, 2019