Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN CONVERY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CONVERY--Joan Desmond September 5, 1939 -- April 2, 2020 "If you want to become a real New Yorker, there's only one rule: You have to believe New York is, has been, and always will be the greatest city on earth. The center of the universe." -- Ellen R. Shapiro Joan Desmond Convery, a devoted wife, wonderful mother, incredible grandmother, and passionate New Yorker passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a force of nature with a heart of gold and she will be truly missed by all who knew her. Joan was born in New York City to the late Joseph Desmond and Geraldine Leahy of New York. Joan was preceded in death just two and a half months ago by her beloved husband, George P. Convery. Joan is survived by her brother Denis Desmond and his wife Catherine and their children, Jane (Scott), Patrick, and Courtney of Westchester, NY, her sister Geraldine Desmond of Queens, NY, as well as her five sons Andrew (Diane), Joseph (Jeannette), Robert (Tara), Kevin (Erin), Christopher (Katie), and her 14 grandchildren Christine (Mike), Jack, Ashleigh, Aidan, Sean, Katherine, Conor, Ryan, Timothy, Molly, Mackenzie, Amelia, Desmond and Sam. Relatives and friends will be invited to her Funeral Mass once social distancing requirements are no longer in place. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in her honor may be made to: Anna's Place, 226 Norris Street, Chester, PA 19013.



CONVERY--Joan Desmond September 5, 1939 -- April 2, 2020 "If you want to become a real New Yorker, there's only one rule: You have to believe New York is, has been, and always will be the greatest city on earth. The center of the universe." -- Ellen R. Shapiro Joan Desmond Convery, a devoted wife, wonderful mother, incredible grandmother, and passionate New Yorker passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a force of nature with a heart of gold and she will be truly missed by all who knew her. Joan was born in New York City to the late Joseph Desmond and Geraldine Leahy of New York. Joan was preceded in death just two and a half months ago by her beloved husband, George P. Convery. Joan is survived by her brother Denis Desmond and his wife Catherine and their children, Jane (Scott), Patrick, and Courtney of Westchester, NY, her sister Geraldine Desmond of Queens, NY, as well as her five sons Andrew (Diane), Joseph (Jeannette), Robert (Tara), Kevin (Erin), Christopher (Katie), and her 14 grandchildren Christine (Mike), Jack, Ashleigh, Aidan, Sean, Katherine, Conor, Ryan, Timothy, Molly, Mackenzie, Amelia, Desmond and Sam. Relatives and friends will be invited to her Funeral Mass once social distancing requirements are no longer in place. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in her honor may be made to: Anna's Place, 226 Norris Street, Chester, PA 19013. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close