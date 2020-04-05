DINNEEN--Joan Houlihan, on March 26th, at age 91. Attended Queens College where she met her loving husband, the late Jim Dinneen. Beloved mother of the late Jill (Arthur Ginsberg), Jane (Gregory Derian). Proud grandmother of James and Christopher Derian. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Joan was the assistant to the famed late fashion editor, Carrie Donovan, of The New York Times. Joan was a force to be reckoned with. She was much loved and will be greatly missed. In honor of her memory, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Hospital, www.stjude.org or Good Shepherd Hospice. https://goodshepherdhospice.chsli.org/donations
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020