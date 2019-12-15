Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN DUMONT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DUMONT--Joan A., passed away on November 20, 2019 at the age of 93 surrounded by family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and an energetic advocate and provider of social services for diverse communities. Joan grew up in White Plains and Scarsdale, NY, receiving a BA from Bryn Mawr College in 1947 and an MA from the school psychologist program at City College of CUNY in 1950. She married Dr. Allan E. Dumont in 1949. While their three sons were young, Joan volunteered in multiple educational and social service settings. She then served as a counselor at Sarah Lawrence College from 1965-1969, advising women who were resuming their education after being away from school. She continued advising non-traditional students as Assistant Dean at Pace University from 1974-1978. From 1980 to 1988 Joan was the Director of Volunteer Services for Bellevue Hospital, overseeing recruitment, training, and placement of volunteers at a time when Bellevue was at the center of the AIDS epidemic. After living in Manhattan and in Mamaroneck, NY, Joan and Allan retired to rural New Hartford, CT in 1990, where Joan played an active role in the Northwest Connecticut AIDS project and in the construction of a new library for New Hartford. She was a supporter and board member of Camp Treetops in Lake Placid, NY. In 1997, she and Allan moved to Orono and then to Brunswick, ME, where Joan advocated for mental health issues for the elderly and created elegant hooked rugs. Joan's 68-year marriage to Allan continued until Allan's death in 2017. Her family was always her first priority. Joan is survived by her sons Mark (of Rochester, NY), James (of Lincoln, VT), and David (of Brunswick, ME), by daughters-in-law, Lynn Mehlman, Karen Lueders, and Melanie Dumont, and by seven grandchildren, Adrienne, Anna, Emily, Jessica, Nolan, Nora, and Timothy.



Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close