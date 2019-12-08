EDELSTEIN--Joan E., loving mother, wife and friend. Dedicated Physical Therapist, she inspired countless students over 40 years as a SeniorResearch Scientist at NYU and Director at Columbia University. Prolific author and lecturer who has greatly influenced her field. Perennially curious, vibrant and kind, Joan was an active docent at several New York museums, an avid traveler, and enthusiastic musician. She enjoyed a rich social and cultural life, generously sharing her joyfulness with everyone she met. Heartfelt thoughts go to her loving children and their wives, David, Ben, Dawn and Miriam and to her cherished grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019