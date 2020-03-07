GRAHAM--Joan Betty Stacke, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on March 5th. Beloved wife of late Dr. Jacob Jay Graham, mother of Joy and Jill, mother-in-law of Jonathan Klein, and grammie/mema of Zoe Graham Klein and Zachary Graham Levine. A consummate collector of Majolica and friends, Joan leaves behind a legacy of those whom she loved and those who love her. A celebration of her life will take place at Frank E. Campbell on Sunday, March 8th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Icahn School of Medicine for the Enhanced Scholarship Initiative. Please include "In memory of Joan Graham". You may make a memorial gift online at http://giving.mountsinai.org/joangraham
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 7, 2020