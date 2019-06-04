GROSSMAN--Joan, loving daughter, wife, mother to two sons, daughter-in-law, grandmother to two girls and great-grandmother to five who were all lucky enough to have her for so long. Avid dog lover, accomplished knitter and talented bridge player, Joan had her own style, was strongly opinionated, slightly impatient, always spoke her mind, and was unapologetically not PC. She worked at a school for children with special needs. Once retired, she spent her days at Adopt-a-Dog helping dogs find forever homes. She loved shoes and accessories but hated to shop, unless it was time spent with her granddaughter. A proud Upper West Sider, she emphasized the importance of her appearance. A product of her neighborhood, between Riverside Drive and Broadway, she enjoyed Cosmopolitans well before they became the drink of Manhattan women everywhere. In fact she believed her "city was ruined by 1964" - and this became her recognized catchphrase. She spent the last two decades in Florida with her son Bobby and their beloved dog Baby. She will be desperately missed by her family. Joan has been waiting 16 years to be with her husband Howard again. On June 2nd after the midnight hour she finally returned to him, and her many, many dogs - especially Angel, their Great Dane, who she may have loved most of all.



