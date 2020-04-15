Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN HEANEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





HEANEY--Joan M. On April 13, 2020 Joan Heaney, age 77, of Upper Brookville, NY passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Born on July 8, 1942 to James and Mary Kelleher, she was raised in Sunnyside, Queens. She was recognized by the nuns at her school as a gifted child, and was sent with a full scholarship to the Marymount School in Manhattan. She excelled there in academics and extra-curricular activities, and graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1960. Upon graduation she was offered a full scholarship to attend Marymount Manhattan College, which she graduated from with honors in 1964. Despite being offered another scholarship to attend law school, she chose instead to marry the love of her life, Peter Heaney. Together they built their family business, Skaggs-Walsh, Inc., into one of the most successful companies in the heating oil industry. They raised two children, Allison and Andrew who in turn produced five loving grandchildren: Allison's children Elizabeth and Peter Pannaciulli, and Andrew's children Emmeline, John and Lachlan Heaney all adored their 'Nana'. Joan was an active member of her community, and enjoyed serving as the President of the Matinecock Garden Club, and as a member of the Board of Trustees at St. Johnland in Kings Park, NY. She was a woman of brilliant intellect and possessed a capacious memory. She was known for her sharp wit and good humor and her ability to complete the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle in pen - and usually under an hour. She was also passionate about needlepoint and produced multiple works that will be treasured by her family. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her son-in-law Joseph Pannaciulli and her daughter-in-law Leslie Heaney as well as her sister Ann Fullam and brother-in-law Brandon. She is predeceased by her loving sister Michelle Kelleher, and her adoring and devoted spouse Peter F. Heaney. In light of current circumstances, funeral services will be private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020

