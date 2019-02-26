HEWITT--Joan M. 93, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Lewiston, NY, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Born in Joliet, IL to Dr. Walter B. Martin and Dell V. Martin, Joan graduated from Cornell University and Cornell Law School, where she met her husband of 48 years, Benjamin N. Hewitt. Joan was an account executive with Merrill Lynch for 35 years and active in community affairs. Joan is survived by her two daughters, Susan Hewitt Fischer of Dallas, TX and Sarah Hewitt of NY City, and two granddaughters, Anne Hewitt Fischer and Caroline Hewitt Fischer, both of NY City. A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019