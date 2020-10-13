JACOBSON--Joan L. Joan Jacobson of New York, NY passed away on October 7, 2020. Born in Maspeth, NY in 1928, Mrs. Jacobson was a devoted wife and mother, an enthusiastic world traveler and community volunteer, and a passionate advocate for the written word. Strunk's Elements of Style was her bible and the Romantic poets her guiding lights. She entered Smith College at age 15, graduated in 1947, and later founded the Jacobson Center for Writing, Teaching and Learning. She was a generous donor to numerous other institutions, including the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, the Harvard School of Public Health, and UJA-Federation. From 1978-83, she served as President of the 92nd Street Y, the first woman to hold that position. She was a member of many other boards including the New School, the Hudson Review, and the Poetry Society of America. She is survived by her second husband Dr. Julius H. Jacobson II, daughter Anne, son Frederick, daughter-in-law Diana, and grandchildren Theodore and Nora. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Joan Leiman, niece Elizabeth, nephew Alan, stepdaughter Wendy, and step-son William. Burial was on October 9 at Sharon Gardens, Valhalla, NY. A gathering to commemorate Mrs. Jacobson's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her memory may be made to the Unterberg Poetry Center at the 92nd Street Y.





