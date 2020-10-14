JACOBSON--Joan. The 92nd Street Y Board of Directors and staff mourn with heavy hearts the passing of our former President and devoted supporter, Joan Jacobson. We will dearly miss her generous heart, keen intellect and her passion for performing arts and literature. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Joan's friends and family, especially her husband, Dr. Julius Jacobson. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Laurence D. Belfer, Chair Marc S. Lipschultz, Chair Emeritus Seth Pinsky, CEO





