JAKUBOVITZ--Joan, Age 92, nee Joan Schwartz; beloved wife of her late husband Jerome, devoted sister to Howard and the late Sarah Schwartz and to the late Doris and Rolf Bergman; sister-in-law to Suzanne and Norman Javitt, to Roberta and David Silver and to the late Helen Smolen. Loving mother of Beth Chiger (Neil Sambrowsky), Debra (Tim Fletcher), Bruce (Julie Sherman), and Donna Jakubovitz (Spector); cherished grandmother and great-grand- mother, aunt, cousin, and friend. Board member of the Yeshiva University Women's Organization, Stern College for Women, Boys Town Jerusalem, Past president of the Bronx High School of Science Parents Association and honorary Bronx Science Alumna and past president of Park East Synagogue Sisterhood. Born and raised in The Bronx, graduate of Queens College and avid Yankees fan. Your warmth, generosity and love will be remembered by all. The example you set has been an inspiration to us and you will live on in our hearts forever.



