Obituary
JAKUBOVITZ--Joan. Park East Synagogue mourns Joan Jakubovitz, a role model of generosity and dedication in strengthening Jewish education, with her late husband, Jerome Jakubovitz, instilled their values from generation to generation. Our deepest sympathy to her children Beth Chiger (Neil Sambrowsky), Debra (Tim Fletcher), Bruce (Julie Sherman), Donna Jakubovitz (Spector), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and brother Howard Schwartz. Rabbi Arthur Schneier Herman Hochberg, President
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 11, 2019
