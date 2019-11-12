JAKUBOVITZ--Joan. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our friend Joan Jakubovitz, beloved wife of the late Jerome. Joan's legacy lives on in her family's leadership and commitment to the Jewish community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her children, our friend Donna Jakubovitz, Beth Chiger (Neil Sambrowsky), Debra (Tim Fletcher) and Bruce (Julie Sherman); and to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 12, 2019