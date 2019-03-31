JOAN KAMINOW

KAMINOW--Joan G. May 1, 1941 - March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward Kaminow. Loving mother to Benjamin and David and stepmother to Nancy. Devoted grandmother to nine: Lauren, Paige, Clayton, Madison, Jensen, Lucas, Tate, Mollie and Charlotte. A beautiful woman inside and out who loved with an open heart and endless compassion. She will be missed by everyone whose life she entered.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019
