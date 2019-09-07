KAPLAN--Joan (nee Katz), Passed away on September 5, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years to Joel, Beloved mother of Andrea, and Pamela, Phenomenal grandmother to Emily, Max and Jamie. Funeral services will be held at Temple Israel of Lawrence in Lawrence, New York on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 11am with interment to immediately follow at Beth Moses Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Nassau Communities Hospital or Beach Terrace Care Center: www.boulevardriverside chapels.com
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 7, 2019