KEPPLER--Joan Erdey, COVID-19 took our mother suddenly on April 19, 2020 in Long Island, NY. The interment was held at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Queens, NY on April 20, 2020. Joan will be much missed by her four daughters, Alison (Doug), Andrea (David), Juliane (John), and Suzanne (Bill), her friend Manny, and her eight grandchildren, of whom she was so proud. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Arnold Keppler. Joan Keppler was a family practice lawyer and active in many community organizations, and a co-founder of Womenspace in Great Neck. Please consider a donation to the League of Women Voters, one of Joan's favorite community organizations, or a .



