KOZARSKY--Joan, June 14, 2019, of Moorestown, NJ. Wife of Eliot Kozarsky. Mother of Alan (Julie) Kozarsky and Neil (Megumi) Kozarsky. Sister of Steven (Fran) Silberg. Grandmother of Aaron, Julie (Xavier) Flores, Paul, Scott, Caroline and Eliot. Great-grand-mother of Jordana. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 1:30pm to Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 2:00pm.
Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019