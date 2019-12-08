KUEHL--Joan (Sidman), 88, of Manhattan, NY, died peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. She is survived by her ex-husband Edwin Langsam, step-children Julie Langsam (Lee Herlands), Jacqueline Langsam, Jonathan Langsam (Rosie Hernandez), step-granddaughters Astrid and Nadia Langsam, as well as the many people whose lives she touched as a loving and cherished friend and as a caring, trusted psychotherapist. Born in Seagate, Brooklyn, Joan was a true New Yorker, residing in her beloved Greenwich Village for most of her life and spending summers in East Hampton, NY, long before it was fashionable. Joan was an award-winning documentary filmmaker in the 1970's and 1980's, producing films for NBC, ABC, PBS, among others. She received multiple CINE Golden Eagle Awards and Christopher Awards as well as numerous Emmy nominations. Joan was a founder of the organization New York Women in Film, and taught film at NYU and the School of Visual Arts for many years. In the mid-1980's, Joan went back to school at NYU to earn her Masters of Social Work degree and attended the Institute for Contemporary Psychotherapy. Joan's specialty as a therapist was working with artists, actors, writers as well as with seniors dealing with significant life changes; she received the Chancellor's Award from NYU Mental Health Clinic for her work with older students. Messages of condolence may be left at: www.brunswick memorialhome.com. Donations "In Memory of Joan Kuehl" may be made to NYU Silver School of Social Work, UDAR, 25 West 4th Street, 3rd flr., NYC, NY 10012.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019