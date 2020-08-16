1/
JOAN LYNTON
LYNTON--Joan Lewin, passed away on August 11 at the age of 91. She was the quintessential New Yorker. A loving, wonderful, caring, generous, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend with a wonderful sense of humor and adventure. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Julian E. Lynton. She leaves behind her daughters Judy Schwartz (Edward), Barbara Sargent (Peter), son Bill Strauss (Randi); grandchildren Lauren (Ryan), Lisa (Brett), Christine (Travis), Jamie (Jason), Ryan; great-grandchildren Cooper, Carson, Mason; special friend Ed Fleischli; sisters Marjorie Ross and Peggy Walden (predeceased). In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the Central Park Conservancy.



Published in New York Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
