MARK--Joan Adler, 89 years old of White Plains, NY, died April 20. She was the mother of John (Susan), the late Bruce (Jackie) and grandmother of Willie, Rebecca, Justin, Annie and Andrew Gevertz; stepmother of Nancy Mark Honig (Larry), Carol Mark (John) and Harvey Mark, step- grandmother of Emily (Aaron) and Charles, and step- great-grandmother of Mark. Joan was predeceased by her husband Stanley Mark, and former husband Allan Gevertz. Joan leaves two sisters, Nancy Adler Morrill and Susan Adler Kaplan. Joan retired after 24 years at Pace University, where she served as Executive Director of Cooperative Education and Career Services. A graduate of Wellesley College, she was class president until the time of her death; she earned her Master's degree at the Bank Street School of Education. Joan worked as a career counselor in the Scarsdale and Blind Brook school districts, and was a past president of the Scarsdale Board of Education. Her community and volunteer activities were numerous, including Citizens' Committee for Children, New Alternatives for Children, WISE, and Westchester Reform Temple. After an exemplary career in education, Joan enjoyed traveling, every pursuit of her grandchildren, and her wide circle of friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Joan's family would be grateful for contributions to the Joan A. Mark Literacy Fund at New Alternatives for Children in New York.



