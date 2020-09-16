JOAN MARKS

MARKS--Joan H. The Sarah Lawrence College community mourns the death of Joan H. Marks '51, who passed away on September 14, 2020. In 1972, Joan took the helm of what, at the time, was a three-year-old genetic counseling graduate program at Sarah Lawrence--the first in the nation. During her 26 year tenure, she would grow the program to the largest in the nation and blaze the trail for an entirely new field in healthcare, blending the tenets of psychology, advocacy, biology, and medicine in a manner that truly embodied Sarah Lawrence's philosophy of education. She is the namesake for the program she built -- the Joan H. Marks Graduate Program in Human Genetics -- and received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Sarah Lawrence in 2019 in recognition of her exceptional contributions and leadership to the College and to society. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Marks family. Cristle Collins Judd, President





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store