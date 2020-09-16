1/
JOAN MARKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARKS--Joan H. The Sarah Lawrence College community mourns the death of Joan H. Marks '51, who passed away on September 14, 2020. In 1972, Joan took the helm of what, at the time, was a three-year-old genetic counseling graduate program at Sarah Lawrence--the first in the nation. During her 26 year tenure, she would grow the program to the largest in the nation and blaze the trail for an entirely new field in healthcare, blending the tenets of psychology, advocacy, biology, and medicine in a manner that truly embodied Sarah Lawrence's philosophy of education. She is the namesake for the program she built -- the Joan H. Marks Graduate Program in Human Genetics -- and received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Sarah Lawrence in 2019 in recognition of her exceptional contributions and leadership to the College and to society. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Marks family. Cristle Collins Judd, President


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved