MARX--Joan, died peacefully at home in Walnut Creek, CA, on June 2, 2019. She was 91. Joan Eve Sandler grew up in New York City. In 1947, she married Wilbert Markovits, who died in 1954. In 1955, she married Jean-Paul Marx, who died in 2007. They moved to California in 1988. Joan is survived by her brother Robert Sandler (Barbara) and his extended family, her son Michael, and his wife Pauline; her son Frederic and his partner Deborah, her grandchildren andgreat-grandchildren. A memorial celebration will take place in late summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Connection. rossmoorconnection.org
Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019