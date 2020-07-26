JOAN MCCAFFREY

McCAFFREY--Joan. Died of complications of a stroke on July 22, 2020. Born Joan Melervey on January 2, 1928 in Mineola, NY, she spent most of her life in New Rochelle and Pelham, NY. She graduated from Pelham High School in 1945 and from Barnard College in 1949. She married Neil McCaffrey on April 10, 1950. He died December 8, 1994. She moved to Fort Collins, CO in 1997. Mrs. McCaffrey is survived by her six children, Maureen Williamson (Chilton), Neil (Maureen), Gene (Vicki), Roger (Priscilla), Eileen Sclafani (Chris), and Susan Sharp; her 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren (with another two on the way). She was a member of the parish of St. John XXIII in Fort Collins where a Funeral Mass was held Saturday, July 25. She will be buried in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY next to her husband. Donations may be sent to the St. John XXIII Building Fund in Fort Collins, CO, and Donald J. Trump for President Campaign. www.goesfuneralcare.com