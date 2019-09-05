MIRANDA--Joan F., (nee Viggiani) on September 4, 2019 of Manhasset, NY. Loving wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Neal, and Gail (Robert Schmidt). Loving grandmother of Lindsay (Christopher Webber), Adam, Melanie and Jackson, and great-grandmother of Amelia. Visitation at The Fairchild Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Thursday 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10:30am, Our Lady Queen Of Martyrs RC Church, 110-06 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY. Interment St Johns Cemetery, Middle Village, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 5, 2019