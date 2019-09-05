JOAN MIRANDA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN MIRANDA.
Service Information
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY
11030
(516)-627-2000
Obituary
Send Flowers

MIRANDA--Joan F., (nee Viggiani) on September 4, 2019 of Manhasset, NY. Loving wife of the late Joseph. Dear mother of Neal, and Gail (Robert Schmidt). Loving grandmother of Lindsay (Christopher Webber), Adam, Melanie and Jackson, and great-grandmother of Amelia. Visitation at The Fairchild Chapel, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Thursday 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10:30am, Our Lady Queen Of Martyrs RC Church, 110-06 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY. Interment St Johns Cemetery, Middle Village, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.