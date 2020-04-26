MISHER--Joan. On April 22, 2020, Joan Madonick Misher passed away after a brief illness. Joan was the beloved wife of 57 years of Sheldon, devoted mother of Jodi (Steven) and Shari (Andy), loving daughter of Phil and Shirley Madonick, sister of Paul Madonick, and immensely proud grandmother of Brian, Ali, Kylie, and Colby. Joan was born October 10, 1942 in Brooklyn. She graduated from Far Rockaway High School and Queens College and previously worked as an elementary school teacher. Joan devoted herself to her husband, children, and grandchildren, and she will be sorely missed. The funeral and burial will be private. A gathering to commemorate her life will be held when circumstances permit.



